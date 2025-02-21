Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bunge Global were worth $19,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BG opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.40. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $114.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BG. Stephens cut their price target on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

