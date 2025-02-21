Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Natera were worth $21,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Natera by 205.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,800,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,481 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its position in Natera by 112.0% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 782,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,343,000 after acquiring an additional 413,468 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Natera by 42.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,099,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,958,000 after acquiring an additional 328,375 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 65.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 687,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,304,000 after purchasing an additional 272,361 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Natera by 25.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,340,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,119,000 after purchasing an additional 269,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $117,861.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,044 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,941.88. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 87,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $14,793,433.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,135,977.44. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,772 shares of company stock valued at $49,741,699. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $168.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.06 and a 200 day moving average of $144.78. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.14 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of -95.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

