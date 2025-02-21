Rhumbline Advisers Has $20.52 Million Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Crane were worth $20,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CR. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Crane by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other Crane news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $392,011.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,354.48. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Stock Down 1.4 %

Crane stock opened at $171.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 1-year low of $118.48 and a 1-year high of $188.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crane from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

See Also

