Rhumbline Advisers Has $21.21 Million Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 624,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United States Steel were worth $21,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $15,510,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 646.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after buying an additional 438,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,691,000 after buying an additional 37,528 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,883,000 after buying an additional 28,293 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

United States Steel Stock Performance

X stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.86. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $48.13.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

