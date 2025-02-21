Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Gentex were worth $19,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its position in Gentex by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 12,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 5.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 6.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Gentex by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Gentex Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.