Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,177 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Flowserve were worth $21,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Flowserve by 6.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Flowserve by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 51.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Flowserve by 14.9% in the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Flowserve by 159.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FLS. Citigroup cut their target price on Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flowserve from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Flowserve from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $57.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

