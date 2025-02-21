Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,838 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Robert Half were worth $20,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 28.9% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,681,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,005 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 347.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 20.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,248.50. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

