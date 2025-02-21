Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,902 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Moderna were worth $21,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,899,000 after buying an additional 1,823,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,069,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after buying an additional 178,115 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Moderna by 21.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,166,000 after buying an additional 906,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,890,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,073,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,431,000 after purchasing an additional 178,939 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,690.43. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $33.73 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.20.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

