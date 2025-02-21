Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fluor from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fluor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Baird R W cut Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

Get Fluor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLR

Fluor Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Fluor has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.89.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fluor

In related news, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $2,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,158.35. The trade was a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $433,131.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,353.86. This represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Fluor by 2,509.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.