Robert W. Baird Raises Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $125.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.93.

NYSE BABA opened at $136.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $144.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

