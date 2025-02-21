Rogco LP Has $853,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rogco LP boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Tesla Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $354.40 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.73, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.14 and a 200-day moving average of $311.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.