Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $9,324,151 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com stock opened at $222.88 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

