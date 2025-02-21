Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Holdings Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Saia worth $12,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 319.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Saia by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 43,625.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after buying an additional 38,827 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Saia by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total value of $350,063.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,299.34. This trade represents a 17.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Saia from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.41.

Saia Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $453.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.82. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.90 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

