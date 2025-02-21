Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 1,925 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHMM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6,330.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,146,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,194 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,420,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,558,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,442,000 after buying an additional 243,928 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1,105.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 82,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 75,316 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 81,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 52,245 shares during the period.

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $65.18.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

