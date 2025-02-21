Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 6,018 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. The trade was a 37.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $77.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

