Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $27.52.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

