Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

