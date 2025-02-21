Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 100,198 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,198 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Blue Owl Capital worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3,524.0% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,472,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 347,155 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,727,000 after acquiring an additional 182,002 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,219,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 132,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 955,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 130,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 91.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

