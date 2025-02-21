Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 17,975 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sunoco worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 5,437.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 572,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,747,000 after purchasing an additional 562,435 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sunoco from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sunoco from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sunoco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN opened at $58.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.73). Sunoco had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

