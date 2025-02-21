Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 1,910 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $67.00 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average is $72.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

