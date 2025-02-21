Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 4,382 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 2.41% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 236,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTBD stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $20.91.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

