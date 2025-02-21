Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 626 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 1.19% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME opened at $105.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.55. The company has a market cap of $415.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.46.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

