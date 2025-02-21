Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 7,001 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPHD stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

