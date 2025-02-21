Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 730 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.62 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.