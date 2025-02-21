Sanctuary Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPQ stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $58.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

