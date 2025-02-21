Sanctuary Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,190,000. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Corteva by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

Corteva Stock Up 0.2 %

Corteva stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

