Sanctuary Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 22.7% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 22,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 59.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.60.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $151.19 on Friday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Hess Company Profile



Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

