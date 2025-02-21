Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

