Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $49.73 and a 52 week high of $63.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
