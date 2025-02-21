Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $49.73 and a 52 week high of $63.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.