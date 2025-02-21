Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $44.56 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $47.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

