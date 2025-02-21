Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $63.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $45.46 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

