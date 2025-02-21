Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 184.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7,083.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,678 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,923,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3,227.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 361,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,709,000 after acquiring an additional 350,839 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3,836.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 358,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after acquiring an additional 349,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total value of $593,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,826,408.12. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 480 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.29, for a total value of $96,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,758,197.66. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,930. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY stock opened at $176.56 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

