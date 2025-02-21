Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.82.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.4 %

Synopsys stock opened at $493.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $511.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.61. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.52 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

