Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 2.80% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAA. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 775,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,708,000 after buying an additional 600,923 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 1,516.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 409,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after buying an additional 384,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the third quarter worth $14,687,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 212,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 18,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the fourth quarter worth $9,237,000.

Get Pgim Aaa Clo Etf alerts:

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PAAA stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $51.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21.

About Pgim Aaa Clo Etf

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.