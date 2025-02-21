Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 26.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1,268.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 78,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 72,714 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $39.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $333,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,760.60. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,864.24. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

