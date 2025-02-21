Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYDB. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYDB opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

