Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,872 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

