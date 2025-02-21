Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 419.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.3 %

OC stock opened at $171.93 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $142.12 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average is $178.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OC

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $3,336,265.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,990.54. The trade was a 48.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.