Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $5.31 Million Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,161,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEY opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.0837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

