Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 369,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,308,000 after acquiring an additional 303,636 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 37,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 581.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 50,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 43,425 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average is $94.94. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.02 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2964 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

