Sanctuary Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 2.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSMR. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 273,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BSMR opened at $23.75 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

