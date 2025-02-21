Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 114 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFV. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:RFV opened at $124.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.97 and a 200-day moving average of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.80 and a twelve month high of $131.74.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.