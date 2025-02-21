Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 16,663 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Coterra Energy by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,210,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,156,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,645,000 after acquiring an additional 305,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,628,000 after acquiring an additional 128,397 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,963,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,266,000 after acquiring an additional 195,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Coterra Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,348,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,085,000 after acquiring an additional 284,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

CTRA stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.42.

In related news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,282. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

