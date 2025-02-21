Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 1,797 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 185.2% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.54.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.66%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

