Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $84.91 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $89.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2619 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

