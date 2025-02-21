Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 3,338 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePlan Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of GNMA opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

