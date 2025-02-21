Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 5,825 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 272,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1953 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

