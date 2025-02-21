Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPMO. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $101.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $72.99 and a 12 month high of $103.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average of $94.01. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

