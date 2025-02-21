Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. William Blair began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

