Sanctuary Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,195,000 after acquiring an additional 788,892 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,088,000 after acquiring an additional 704,809 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45,265.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 620,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,285,000 after acquiring an additional 619,229 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,976,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,799,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $123.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.85. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

